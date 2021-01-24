WE HEAR THAT PRESIDENT CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI IS GOING BACK TO PATRIOTIC FRONT.

George Sichula

NDC Copperbelt Province Chairman

There is a very strong rumour that President CK is going back to the PF. Oh yes a very strong rumour! This rumour is coming from the PF camps because that is what they all desire most. Actually its a very serious matter of discussion for them. I personally enjoy their political analysis especially in this election year. We all know that in 2015 and 2016, President CK had his own Chopper to campaign for President Lungu to see him win. The PF does not only remember bad times with CK, they also remember good times. President CK worked his lungs out to gun votes/numbers for the PF, and guess what happened to him? He remained with horns in his hands and the bull was taken by other people for slaughter. Today they want him back because politics is about numbers. As things stand, no one can dispute the fact that President CK is a good orator and a factor in the politics of today. Infact one of the best politicians Zambia has ever produced.

I honestly admire the intelligence of the PF membership. Their sensitivity is so strong that they have calculated and discerned that winning a 2021 election without CK will be a myth. Hence, peddling a lie that CK is planning to rejoin the PF when in the actual sense we all know that the PF Government has been using court cases to wanting to remote control and demonise him. This is in a quest to destroy and destabilise the Alliance and the NDC but we remain more united.You do not need a certificate from school to know that the 2021 elections will be the easiest to win above 60% without a rerun if the Alliance is well packaged. As the NDC, we have confidence in President CK. He is a man of integrity, and he stands behind his words to support them. As a Party we do understand what the PF have made him go through. The PF are fully aware of his strength and popularity on the ground. They fear CK even when he is sleeping. In bemba we say”Imbwa taibosa ichafwa” a dog can never bark at a dead thing. I can not dispute the fact that if they got him, there could be a shift politically, underate President CK at your own peril, but God forbid! Going back to the PF is like people running away from a building that has caught fire and one goes in like a fire fighter with a fire extinguisher to quench the fire.

Ichamuninike echikamwikisha is our slogan for this year as NDC ( What took him up will bring him down). President CK helped President Lungu to win elections and this time he must help him to loose.

It is sad to hear PF senior leaders preach about reconciliation in an election year. see how impure their thoughts are. What a shame! All these years you have been eating corrupt money alone and you want to start using people to campaign for you. What a reconciliation! We are watching you closely. Meanwhile continue day dreaming about CK.