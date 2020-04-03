There is Absolutely Nothing Wrong with Paying Offerings Online For God’s Work – The Bishop Joseph Imakando Controversy

_A rant by Rev Walter Mwambazi_

It has come with shock and sadness to learn just how much people have made a mountain out of a mole hill on the issue of sending money using online platforms toward the church. Others have gone on to trumpet the rather lame excuse of helping the poor – interestingly the same excuse disciples raised when Mary brought a very expensive perfume in an Alabaster box and broke it on Jesus feet!

The church has always operated on the gifts, seeds, tithes and offerings of its members. The church has done countless works of charity which are never trumpeted about through these very offerings.

Bread of Life is one of the most exemplary churches when it comes to its books. They even have audited accounts done by professional accounting firms. They have books of accounts that can be asked for anytime – even now. To their credit, they even host an annual general meeting (and I know very few churches do so) in which all accounts are tabled via a finance committee for all members to examine before hand.

And today someone can come make an accusation against such transparency? Shame on them!

And just in case someone thinks I speak this way because I am a beneficiary of such offerings – I don’t run any church. My ministry is a market place ministry. But I have been tithing for decades now. And I have been using electronic means to do so for over two years now.

So, now that we have this option, what is wrong with the Bishop asking firm believers to continue their method of offering via online platforms?

For those not willing to give, it is fine. After all God loves a cheerful giver, not one who is coerced or threatened. This is not scriptural. Give as you deem right.

That which you love, you give toward – expecting absolutely nothing in return, but instead reveling in the peace and sense of joy that comes from such an act – that is the blessing!

We do it for our children, our spouses, our parents, our relatives – and would happily use those same online platforms not so?

So, I happily do the same for the Lord and His work of which the primary platform for it is the church and its leaders. May God continue to bless the work of his hands and all those servants of God that work day in and out in His vineyard!