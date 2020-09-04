Some of us from the beginning, we knew very well that HH is not a Satanist. We knew HH is not a tribalist, and that HH did not sale any mine in Zambia as alleged by his political opponents.

However, some CURTAILS of thieves, tribalist and evil men and women in PF government have been working tirelessly to make sure HH doesn’t govern this country at all cost by accusing him. What is this if not hatred? What is this if not Satanism? What is this if not wickedness?

This hatred against HH by the PF government is deep. This is why they have even been attempting to assassinate him on several occasions. They know that if given a chance to govern Zambia, there will be order in the country and thieves will have no peace.

Edgar Lungu is on record making insulting remarks against the people of Southern province, were he said and I quote ” I know one day a Tonga will rule Zambia, but not HH.” Just these remarks shows how shallow minded and irresponsible Lungu has been. We know very well that HH is being persecuted in this whole saga just like they have been throwing him in and out of prisons without cases to answer all simply because of politics.

If Edgar Lungu, can order police to detain a fellow citizen in the name of HH and confine him in a small police cells without toilets where there are faeces on the floor, what more do we Zambians wants to know about how wicked Edgar Lungu and his PF government are? The great thing about all this is that, God is above wicked people like Edgar Lungu and his minions.

God will bring them down nor sooner than later. They will not continue holding our nation hostage as though it is their homes.

Yes, today and just like before, HH has proven beyond reasonable doubts that he bought his properties in a clear and transparent manner, but how many of you PF government officials and all the surrogates trying to smear faeces on HH will be able to account for all the riches you have acquired overnight when your time come?

Bamwankole, izakafika nthawi yanu to tell the world how you got rich overnight.

SIKAILE GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST