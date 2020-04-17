By Patson Chilemba

Paramount chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people says there is nothing he can do about those criticising him because there is also what is called as freedom of stupidity.

But Zambia’s former High Commissioner to Australia, Ambassador George Zulu said Chitimukulu has not taken good care of other people’s interests in dealing with public affairs.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the criticism he has faced following his recent comments on Radio Mano, where he said that Bembas have been liberal kingmakers in the election of non-Bemba politicians like Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda and Edgar Lungu, Chitimukulu said there was nothing he could do about those criticising him as they were expressing their opinion.

“Nomba nchite shani (So what should I do)? They have got their own opinion Kabila naimwe ni freedom of stupidity nomba tuchite shani (so what should I do)? Eeh nomba nchite shani? That is their own opinion. Nomba nchite shani?” said Chitimukulu. “They have got their own opinions, because when I speak it must be criticised because we have got different opinions. So I accept what they are saying. There is nothing wrong. Ok”

In the audio that has gone viral, Chitimukulu said several stuff, including the fact that there was no leadership, also talked about the voting disparity between Southern Province and the three provinces of Northern, Luapula and Muchinga. In the audio he also said the Bemba land had been neglected in terms of debt development and that donors were hesitant to give money towards the fights against coronavirus to drunkards.

But Amb Zulu said he had followed the utterances of the paramount chief of his tribal cousins with great dismay.

“I hold our paramount chief chitimukulu in very high esteem indeed but I feel he has not taken good care of other people’s interests in dealing with public affairs. Other senior Bembas may like to persuade him to correct this false and inciting statement. Yes the chief has indeed qualified privileges but not to mislead because our laws are inefficient in vindication reputation when lost,” Amb Zulu stated. “First and foremost Kenneth Kaunda has never ever ever been Malawian. When he appointed Changufu as a Bemba as minister of home affairs, Changufu tried to push the Malawian agenda by asking KK to renounce his Malawianess. KK having had no other citizenship except that of Zambia ignored those funny requests. When Mainza Chona and his colleagues founded UNIP, KK who was in prison at the time, on his release Mainza Mathias Chona gave the presidency of UNIP to Kenneth David Kaunda.”

Amb Zulu said when there was a tie in the elections between the white party and UNIP, it was Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, a Tonga, who called the shots when he backed UNIP to ensure that Dr Kaunda became the first black president of Zambia.

“Kaunda saw this kind of thinking like of our chief from the likes of him and spent all his life fighting against tribalism, with a slogan On Zambia One Nation. When Bembas Chishimba Kambwili, GBM, Miles Sampa, Mulenga Sata, Mrs Sata all gathered together wanting to prevent president Lungu from succeeding a Bisa president Michael Chilufya Sata, the shots came from Inonge Musukwa Wina, a Lozi and Tutwa Ngulube,” Amb Zulu said. “It is inciting therefore to say tatukwete intungulushi shakutulandilako (we don’t have leaders to speak for us) when the Lungu administration is full of Bemba speaking ministers, PSs etc.”

Amb Zulu said recently, Chitimukulu informed the nation that he and other paramount chiefs were advocating on forming an advisory council to the presidency.

“What will his colleagues do now that their colleague is advocating a Bemba superiority? No Mbuya teifyo iyo. Mwilateka amafina muchali,” said Amb Zulu, who is also induna to the paramount chief of the Ngoni people, Mpezeni. – Daily Revelation