By Patson Chilemba

There is clearly a sinister political motive to find HH wanting, says Zambia’s former Ambassador to Australia George Zulu.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Amb Zulu said the issues opposition FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has raised against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, were raised by a wrong person who was the architect of the privatisation programme as finance minister.

Amb Zulu, who is a ruling PF member, said love was not the motivating factor over the issues Nawakwi had raised, in as far as getting to the bottom of the matter was concerned.

“These are clearly sinister motives to find HH wanting,” he said, adding that Zambians must decide whether Hichilema was guilty or not through the ballot, unlike bringing in other motives to derail him.

Amb Zulu said while public media platforms such as ZNBC, had been accorded to Nawakwi to broadcast her allegations against Hichilema to the nation, the same was not accorded to the opposition leader.

He questioned the coincidence of bringing up the matter, in the midst of other hot debates that were going on, including the dismissal of Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya, who was replaced by PF/MMD member Christopher Mvunga.

“It is a diversion from what we were discussing,” Amb Zulu said. “Others have gone to ask for a tribunal from the Chief Justice. Recently there was an attempt over Forest 27 by William Harrington to set up a tribunal against Lands minister Jean Kapata. Why don’t we hear the first things first? The Chief Justice has not responded. We shall see if they shall respond to this one.”

Hichilema has sued Nawakwi for accusing him of selling Lima Bank and a house belonging to the bank situated in Kabulonga.

This follows several allegations Nawakwi has unleashed on the UPND leader, accusing him of impropriety when when he served as a government consultant during the privatisation process.

Apart from the accusations over Lima Bank and the house, Nawakwi has demanded answers from Hichilema on how he became a shareholder in Southern Sun Hotel, formerly Inter Continental, which was privatised, among several allegations. -Daily Revelation