God Wants A Fresh Start For Zambia – Bishop Imakando.

…there is need for change. We can’t go on like this. It is time to change what is not working.

Bread of Life Church Overseer, Bishop Joe Imakando, told congregants that attended his Sunday service held on various social media platforms that they must use the August 12 elections to solve the many challenges the country was undergoing.

The renowned clergy said the month of August was a new beginning for the country. He said the month of August provided an opportunity to start afresh for the people of God.

“Get ready. There is a shift that is coming. A shift that will bring a new season,” said Bishop Imakando. “In the month of August, on the 12th day we are going to elect our president, our MPs, our mayors, our council chairpersons, our councilors. God is giving us the power to choose our leaders. And what we do on 12th August, will affect your future, it will affect your livelihood, it will affect your job, it will affect your business. It will affect your family.”

He said Zambians should not miss the opportunity. Bishop Imakando said the month of August was a game changer.

“Change is a constant thing, everything is subject to change. People change, fashions, etc! Change is all around us. As I have interacted with people, I have heard people complaining that there are no medicines in hospitals and clinics. Some are complaining that their businesses have been affected because of the depreciation of the Kwacha. Some are complaining. Others are complaining about violence and others are complaining about the mountain of debt. Something is wrong somewhere. There is need for change. We can’t go on like this. It is time to change what is not working,” Bishop Imakando emphasised.

He said it was time for the country to change the direction to solve its economic and social challenges.

“I am not talking politics. I am talking about the nation of Zambia and what we are going through. I am not siding with any political party. What I am saying is, in this month of August God wants a fresh start for Zambia,” said the clergy.

“Whatever vehicle, whether it’s the ruling party of the opposition but we can’t go on Like this. You can resist change but if change is for God, it will happened,” he laboured. “Men can express their opinions but God has the final word.”

– Eagle One Zambia