THERE IS NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE SUFFERING IN MPIKA AND KALOMO, SAYS LUARA MITI

Grow Some Balls PF Leaders

Every single leader in the PF, every candidate, every campaigner that has not spoken up against Chishimba Kambwili’s tribal vitriol is themselves a tribalist.

I mean this from President Lungu down to the last councilor and distributor of Tshirts.

The only difference between the rest of PF and Kambwili is that the larger group are not only tribalists but also cowards. They are letting the loud moron to do the dirty work for them but all hoping privately that he achieves their joint purpose. They are hoping that he will scare the North into giving them a vote they are unable to ask for any other way.

The lot of them have impoverished the whole country. There is no difference between the suffering in Mpika and that in Kalomo. So they insult the people of Mpika with a tribal message. They tell them that the hunger in their stomachs is because we have Tongas with a green registration card.

I will say it again, everyone in PF that has stood silently as Chishimba Kambwili spreads hate on their behalf is a tribalist and a coward.

Disgusting all of you. I would have more respect for you if you stood up and joined him.