HH BELIEVES UPND MEMBERS ARE USELESS – KABIMBA

“There is no harm in HH working with PF supporters if he believes UPND members are incompetent”. – Winter Kabimba.

Rainbow Party General Secretary Winter Kabimba has praised Republican President Hakainde Hichilema for maintaining 98% PF supporters in critical government positions as Ambassadors/High Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, CEOs of Parastatal entities and Heads of sensitive organs such as ACC, DEC, DPP and OP.

Speaking in Lusaka today, Mr Kabimba explained that they is no harm in the new Head of State trusting other people from another political party especially if he knows that all his members are useless and incompetent.

“There is literally no harm in maintaining them especially if you know that people who were supporting you are useless. What HH has done (maintaining Edgar Lungu’s loyalists in government) is a clear signal that he doesn’t trust his loyalists. I think he knows that are useless and only wanted them to win him votes to state house”. – Zambian Accurate Information