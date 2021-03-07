

THERE IS NO HUNGER IN ZAMBIA CLAIMS MOONGA

Lusaka Patriotic Front Chairman Paul Moonga says there is no hunger in Zambia.

And Mr Moonga thanked God that Zambia has produced bumper harvest of maize following good rainfall pattern.

He says the Zambian currency is trading at K20 per dollar with people failing to cope with sky rocketing prices of goods and services.

But in Mr Moonga’s figment of imagination says the country is economically stable.

And recently President Edgar Lungu laughed out at people who were saying the Zambian economy is bad and later said the increase in the prices of goods and services is economic sabotage by business people.

Meanwhile, Reacting to Patriotic Front cadres who are brandishing statches of money on social media,

Mr Moonga said those videos showing money relating them to PF members are generated courtesy of technology.

In a related development, the vice President Inonge Wina during the vice President’s question time last week Friday, said social media platforms circulating of people dishing money could be the opposition political players aimed at tarnishing the name of her party(Patriotic Front).

But recently Patriotic Front Mobilisation Chairman Richard Musukwa banned all PF members and Aspiring candidates from disbursing cash at public gatherings .

And he revealed that President Edgar Lungu was disturbed at the development.

CIC PRESS TEAM