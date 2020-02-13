By Rick Nchito

Good governance activist Sikaile Sikaile says it is clear that there is no longer any place which is a PF stronghold in Zambia.

And Sikaile says the ruling party has missed an opportunity to test it’s real popularity on the ground by not allowing the opposition to campaign and contest the Chilubi seat freely.

Commenting on President Edgar Lungu’s 10th rally which is underway in Chilubi, Sikaile said it is clear that there is no longer any place in Zambia where the ruling party can brag of enjoying popularity.

“This is his second rally of the day and his 10th in total in a space of 5 days. This clearly shows that there are no projects which can campaign for them,” he said.

“If government has worked and delivered for the people of Chilubi, did it had to take the President and his entire cabinet to camp in Chilubi for 5 days?

Sikaile also wondered why the ruling party had to eject the opposition leaders from campaining in the area if they the ruling party were popular in Chilubi.

“In addition to that, did they had to remove the opposition leaders from Chilubi for them (PF) to campaign? This goes to show that they are scared of losing in Chilubi which they perceive to be their stronghold,” he added.

“But this is a lost opportunity for them (PF) to have had test their popularity in their perceived strongholds. From the way they have conducted themselves in Chilubi with the help of ECZ and the police, it is clear there is no longer a place PF can claim to be their stronghold any more.”

He said the use of violence and corruption which characterised the whole campaign period just goes to show that there is no development to campaign for them in Chilubi.

“How can you resort to using violence, and dishing out of money and Mealie Meal in your stronghold to win votes?” he wondered.

“Whatever the outcome after tomorrow’s polls, it will be a huge victory for all the opposition parties that where not allowed to campaign in Chilubi and at the same time, it will be a huge loss to the PF because even them know they don’t deserve to win.”