POLICE Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the service is not conducting any recruitment at the moment and that any social media advertisements about the process are fake.

And Katongo has warned criminals behind a Whatsapp group bearing the group icon of Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja and doing fake advertisements of police recruitment and asking for money from those who wish to be recruited.

“It has come to our attention that some criminal minded people have opened What’s up groups using display pictures (dp) of the Inspector General of Police deceiving unsuspecting members of the public that the Zambia Police Service is conducting recruitment and are also asking for money from people wishing to join the police,” Katongo said.

Katongo in a statement said the Police Service is not conducting any recruitment at the moment and that whenever there is recruitment, advertisements are placed in public media.

She also said that genuine police recruitment is conducted at no fee.

And Katongo has advised members of the public to be weary of such criminals and avoid being swindled.

She said investigations into the matter are ongoing.