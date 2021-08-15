THERE IS NO RE-RUN, HH IS LIKELY TO WIN THIS WITH ABOUT 56-58%. LET’S START PLANNING FOR INAUGURATION

Some PF die-hard are praying for a miracle, that God will magically change the figures in favour of President Lungu for us to go for a re-run but, God has already spoken through the people that went to vote. Let’s just accept and move on.

Let me also take this opportunity to congratulate my younger man Munir Zulu who emerged victorious in Lumezi Constituency. I am so proud of you my man. Your future shines so bright.

Yes, we have come to the end of the PF rule but not everyone is bad in the former ruling party, Hon. Brian Mundubile is a gentleman, a great and sober and family man, which is why he has returned his Mporokoso seat and I wish him all the best as I congratulate him.

Have a blessed Sunday and remember President Lungu in your prayers that he maybe able to accept this defeat, it’s not easy, that is why we have to pray for him.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!