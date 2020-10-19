By McDonald Chipenzi

THERE IS NO RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN BILL 10 AND REPEAL OF THE PUBLIC ORDER ACT.

Listening and watching today’s Sunday Interview anchored by Gravio (Golovazio in Mwila’s language) on ZNBC, i deduced a sign of a knowledge deficiency syndrome in the PF Secretary General’s argument on Bill 10 and its relationship with the Public Order Act (POA).

Just for his information, Bill 10 is amending articles outside the Bill of Rights while PoA is about the articles under the Bill of Rights esp art 20 and 21.

So for the PF SG to force a relationship between the POA AND BILL 10 and hold the opposition to ransom is being mischievous and insincere or just a pure sign of a knowledge deficiency syndrome.

How does he relate Bill 10 to the repeal of POA sure in all fairness and now tie that to MPs supporting Bill 10?

Let us repeal and replace Public Order Act without anchoring it to the controversial, divisive and obnoxious Bill 10 otherwise that is a demonstration of lack of political will to review the Public Order Act.

I submit