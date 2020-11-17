Main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has addressed the first rally in Lusaka since last general election in 2016, reports Zambian Eye Staffer from the capital.

HH who heads the UPND has had all his rallies blocked by the PF government after he narrowly lost the disputed election.

Speaking at Kabwata constituency rally in the capital Sunday afternoon, the UPND leader who will be contesting for the presidency for the sixth time told the rally that the only solution to Zambia’s ecnomic and governance problems is to vote the PF out.

HH has directed all members to ensure that they register as voters in the ongoing registeration.

“If it means you sleeping at the registeration centre for two days, please do so,” HH told thousands of his supporters. “There is no other way out of this but to vote out PF next year. And to do that you need to have a voter’s card.”

HH explained the importance of getting registered to vote. He urged members to go flat out and take others to register. He said himself he has so far had 400 people he has taken to register.

The UPND Leader said any official of the party who will be found not to have registered will be removed from the position. He directed Secretary General to do an audit saying next year’s election is crucial and UPND has to win it.

He also told his members to be brave if they have to win next year’s election praising the Kabwata constituency leadership for organising the rally.

HH told his members that the party will go into Lusaka’s densely populated constituencies such as Mandevu, Kanyama and Chawama to hold rallies. He said Lusaka must to the lead in spearheading for change next year.

Once voted into office, HH promised that he will unite the country and deliver economic development. He promised of lowering the cost of farming inputs a 25Kg bag of fertlizer to K250 from the current K500.

HH promised to improve conditions of service for public workers, pay those retire and create jobs. He said for this to happen Zambians should vote for him.

Speaking at the same rally, UPND Chairperson for Mobilisation Sylvia Masebo pleaded with Zambians not misuse the opportunity availed to them in 2021 by voting for HH.

Ms Masebo said in 2016 she warned against voting for President Lungu because he had no vision for the country. She said Zambians can now see what President Lungu has messed up the country.

And Andrew Banda, son of former president Rupiah Banda told the rally that Eastern province was behind UPND. Andrew who just returned from the province urged members to register as that is the only way change will be attained.

While freed framed aggrivatated deputy party Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka assured HH of Northern province support. He said the people of Northern province were in support of UPND.