THERE IS NO WIND OF CHANGE IN THE COUNTRY- BIZWELL MUTALE

… Says come August 2021 PF and President Lungu will return power because there is no hope in voting for the opposition.

Lusaka … Tuesday, February, 08, 2021 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front national mobilization committee member Bizwell Mutale says there is no WIND of change in the country to warrant regime change.

Speaking on the Tuesday edition of the 5FM ‘ burning issue’ programme in Lusaka, Mr. Mutale said the PF has demonstrated love and unity and has taken development to all parts of the country.

He said there is no hope in voting for the opposition because they have done nothing apart having unrealistic visions.

Mr.Mutale said UPND chances of winning the August 12 elections are very slim.

” PF is strong and intact and has delivered alot of services although the media have not highlighted everything. The work President Lungu has done is 99.9 percent compared with the previous administrations and the people are seeing everything,” Mr.Mutale said.

And Mr.Mutale said the people of Southern province are looking forward to voting for the Patriotic Front in the August polls because it is no longer a UPND stronghold.

Meanwhile, Mr.Mutale who is also Munali constituency parliamentary aspiring candidate, said PF is a democratic party hence the increase in the number of candidates selling themselves to the grassroots in constituencies.

He said PF aspiring candidates are not enemies but fighting to work within the ruling party without disrupting the work of the sitting members of parliament.

” As aspiring candidates we are on the ground working with the community so that we know each other and know the exact needs of the people. Serving is at the discretion of the party and the President and if one is not adopted that is not the end of the road because there can only be one candidate adopted at a time,” Mr. Mutale said.

” This time the party is looking to the community to adopt candidates and the priority is to ensure that President Lungu gets maximum votes and goes back to State House and if am not adopted I will not be frustrated but work with whoever will be adopted,” he said.

Asked about his donations to Munali, Mr.Mutale said the donations are being made out of good will and not to corrupt voters.

” I love the people and I did not join politics to make money. My donations to the people of Munali are out of goodwill and I am merely working on the requests of the people in the area,” Mr. Mutale said.

” The main concerns in Munali are the roads and I will deliver on that commitment and I want to be action oriented so that I can be a bigger picture of the community,” he said.