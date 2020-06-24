New Congress Party (NCP) President Pastor Peter Chanda says it is wishful thinking for the opposition UPND to suggest that they will form government next year.

Speaking in an interview at his office in Lusaka, Pastor Chanda said there is no wind of change that warrants the change of government next year.

He said if there was wind of change in the country, the failed youth protest on Monday could have seen a huge turnout of protesters.

“There is no wind of change in the country because if it was there, we could have seen massive protests by the youths on Monday but because it flopped, it is a clear indication that there is no wind of change and people should not be cheated by social media popularity of some opposition political parties,” he said.

He added that President Edgar Lungu has shown exemplary leadership even in the midst of harsh economic challenges adding that instead of inciting youths to protest, opposition political party leaders should sell their

ideals to government on how best to deal with the economic hardships among citizens.

“We need as opposition political party leaders to sell our ideals to the ruling party because the people of Zambia want development now.

Running government requires experience and anyone that aspires to lead need to show leadership at any given time,” said Pastor Chanda.

And Pastor Chanda has challenged youths to come up with innovative ideals that will contribute to the development of the country instead of always rushing to protest and insult those in leadership using social media platforms.

“It is the duty of the current generation of young people to come up with innovative ideals that will usher in economic development of our country. This country will never develop through rhetoric, protesting, insulting leaders and shouting corruption without any tangible evidence,” he stated. -Smart Eagle