I don’t want to speculate but I feel that the decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to allow prisoners to vote in the forthcoming election in 2021 is very much suspicious and it is aimed at disadvantaging opposition political party parties.

From what I know is that when one is convicted of a crime and become a prisoner, certain rights are taken away from them. Political rights are some of the best examples of human rights which are taken away from convicts.

In fact there is no justification for prisoners to vote whilst on the other hand, Zambians living abroad are defranchised on the basis of place. If there are people who supposed to be given rights to vote especially in this era of technology are Zambians living in the diaspora not prisoners.

I strongly feel that this move will give due advantage to the Patriotic Front (PF) more especially that they will contest the elections using a candidate who enjoys privileges of promising prisoners freedom in exchange for votes.

Moreover, prisons are restricted areas such that they can’t be easily accessed by the opposition when it comes to campaigns. But the government through officials like the Minister in charge of correction can easily have access and campaign freely.

Lastly, I want to urge the youths out there to stand up and speak on this move as it has potential of electing leaders who are not deserving but only abusing their powers to ensure their grip in power.

Barnabas Robert Zulu Jnr.

Governance Activist