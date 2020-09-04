There may be a small but very serious problem for Hakainde Hichilema over the privatisation of Musi-o-tunya Hotel in Livingstone some years ago.

We are saying a small but very serious problem because although Hakainde is challenging the government to take him court if they think he had stolen, they can take him to court over a very “small” offence of not disclosing or declaring interest.

As an agent of the Zambia Privatisation Agency, if Hakainde did not declare interest – and it is proved in court – he will be convicted.

The government doesn’t need a complicated case of stealing that he is challenging them to take him to court for. And since he has challenged them to take him to court if they have their facts or evidence of not declaring interest they may take him on.

It may be a small issue not to have declared interest but can cause very serious problems for Hakainde.

This might have happened many years ago but there’s no time bar and Hakainde can be successfully prosecuted. They may scrutinise every asset that Hakainde was entrusted to privatize and see if there was any undeclared interest or if he had sold any such assets to himself without declaring interest.

Such a prosecution will certainly be politically motivated but the case that will be before the court will be easily determined on the basis of evidence of having or not having declared interest. And this will not be a protracted case. It is a matter that can be ended very quickly.

A conviction may spell political doom for Hakainde and the UPND. Hakainde’s candidature may come to an end in such a simple way and from such a small issue.