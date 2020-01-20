The Ministry of Home Affairs has refuted media reports indicating that Minister Stephen Kampyongo has declared a curfew in Chingola, arising from the security challenges being experienced.

Ministry spokesperson Nephas Chifuta said the Minister did not declare a curfew as reported as reported in some sections of the media.

Mr Chifuta has clarified that the Minister indicated that security institutions will consider enforcing the Council by laws that restrict the movement of people and not a declaration of a curfew.

He said these by laws include among others closing of bars at 22 00 Hours.

Mr Chifuta said a curfew according to Zambian laws can only be declared by the Head of State and the Minister is alive to this.

It was reported in some sections of the media yesterday that Mr Kampyongo indicated that night movements in Chingola had been restricted to improve policing of the district.

And Mr Kampyongo warned any media making inciting remarks on Chingola volatile situation that it will face the full wrath of the law and it will be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Davies Chama was also quoted saying that the anger among the residents was understood because the security wings have taken long to nip out the bad.

Speaking in Chingola after he together with Defence Minister Davies Chama and the two Chingola Parliamentarian Matthew Nkhuwa and Chali Chilombo for Chingola and Nchanga Constituencies respectively visited homes where the hacking took place, Mr Kampyongo said the desperate situation calls for desperate measures.

Yesterday, President Edgar Lungu revealed that he has dispatched senior security government officials to Chingola following a spate of suspected ritual killings in mining town.

The officials are led by two Ministers are Davies Chama and Stephen Kampyongo responsible for Defence and Home Affairs respectively.

In a Facebook post, President Lungu said he has been concerned with the insecurity which has gripped the mining town and have since directed that law and order be restored.

“I want to assure Chingola residents that all suspected ritual killers will be caught and brought to book,” President Lungu said.

“I have also directed for heightened security measures in Chingola and I am asking all residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies.”

He added, “Lastly, let me advise all residents not to take the law into your own hands by burning and killing people suspected to be connected to the crimes. Work with the Police and ensure you give them all the necessary information concerning suspected ritual killers.”

“May God keep our cities, towns and villages safe from any such acts.”

The usually quiet Chingola town has seen a number of ritual killings over the last few months.