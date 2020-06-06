“Youths do not be intimidated or bribed into silence. In fact there should be a video every day denouncing corruption and bad governance,” Kambwili.

Opposition and NDC leader Chisimba Kambwili who now believes that coronavirus in the country is a hoax says there should be a video every day denouncing misgovernance and corruption.

Addressing a press conference Kwambwili said he now believes coronavirus is a hoax because of the leaders who are not taking the pandemic seriously.

“I want to believe that the this coronavirus thing is a hoax.

“They announce the re-opening of schools and before long we are told there are no masks and children are being turned away.

“Just before the re-opening, we were told the government had masks and sanitizers to distribute to schools,” he said.

Kambwili also urged the youths to speak up their minds, about governance issues.

“Youths do not be intimidated or bribed into silence. In fact there should be a video every day denouncing corruption and bad governance,” he said.

He took a swipe at President Edgar Lungu for applying the law differently and trying to suppress dissent voices.

He called on Zambians to peacefully protest against misgovernance and corruption.

“I don’t believe in the destruction of property, or burning of cars and I call on all Zambians to engage in peaceful demonstrations.

“It is provided for in our Constitution,” he said.

Kambwili said he would like to remind those in power that one day they would leave office, adding that no one rules forever.