THERE SHOULD BE NO DIGRESSION OR ANY FURTHER STATEMENTS ON THE FOREIGN INVESTOR ISSUE BY PARTY OFFICIALS, INCLUDING MINISTERS – THE PARTY GUIDED ALREADY

LUSAKA, Wednesday, 03rd June 2020.

“We expect to see less talk and more action from line Ministries”.

Reference is made to recent reports of foreign investors flouting Zambian labour laws and related unfortunate incidents that have also led to the loss of some lives of foreign investors.

The rank and file of Patriotic Front are consequently guided as Follows:

1. THERE WILL HENCEFORTH BE NO DIGRESSION FROM THE PARTY’S POSITION OR ANY FURTHER STATEMENTS ON THE MATTER BY ANY PARTY OFFICIAL (INCLUDING MINISTERS).

The Party through a recent statement by the undersigned gave its position on the matter.

Therefore no member or party official (including Ministers) should digress from that particular position. In addition the matter is closed to any further statements from the rank and file – including Cabinet Ministers.

However, we look forward to seeing action points being executed by duty bearers in the relevant Ministries and Government Departments.

2. THERE WILL HENCEFORTH BE MORE ACTION EXPECTED AND LESS TALK TOLERATED FROM MINISTRY OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT DUTY BEARERS.

Under the Investment Act CAP 385 of the Laws of Zambia, with specific reference to Section 30 (1): ” Notwithstanding the provisions of the Immigration and Deportation Act, an

investor who invests a minimum of two hundred and fifty thousand United States Dollars or the equivalent in convertible currency and who employs a minimum of ten persons shall be entitled to a self employment permit or resident permit.” Therefore an investor can only be classified as a “Foreign Investor” if they bring into the country not less than Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand (250 000) US Dollars’ worth of investment.

We recall that as far back as 2018, the Ministry of Local Government mooted discussions for the setting up of a “committee of ministers on investment” to discuss in detail the usage of investment licenses. This was to ensure that businesses such as restaurants, car wash as well as barber shops and hair salons, among others, were not being hijacked by foreign investors.

We further recall that in the same year, the Minister of Local Government at the time, directed Lusaka City Council to stop issuing licenses to foreign nationals operating small businesses.

In line with a One-Government-Approach, Ministry of Local Government must actively play it’s part, just as other ministries such as Home affairs and Labour should play their part in screening some of these so-called “Foreign Investors” doing small businesses like barbershops and hair salons. They may not even have permits to work as beauticians, but they end up choking the market and taking the much needed jobs from our people.

Further, Government line ministries must take particular interest in Zambians who obtain trading licenses which they later on sale to “foreign investors.”

Therefore, Ministry of Local Government and Housing must make a deliberate effort to ensure that licences to operate such businesses including those outlined above are not given to “foreign investors”.

These type of business opportunities can be, should be and MUST be operated by local people.

The Patriotic Front under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is committed to continue growing Zambian businesses and empowering local investors.

Lastly but not the least, when the people speak, it is our duty to listen as the ruling Party.

Through this statement all PF functionaries and PF Ministers are guided accordingly.

SIGNED:

HON DAVIES MWILA

SECRETARY GENERAL

PATRIOTIC FRONT

PARTY HEADQUARTERS