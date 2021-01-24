There Was a Method, and a Reason for the Shooting and Killing of Nsama and Jo

By Hon. Mainda Simataa | 23.01.21 | Lsk

It is exactly one month after two innocent Zambian citizens were killed in cold blood by Zambia Police mercenaries acting on the orders of top PF politicians. It should be clear, that the shootings were not random, and neither were the bullets stray, no. The copper bullets hit their mark dead-on target, they sent a very clear message across -don’t dare us!

Stray bullets? Random shots? No. They were directed at people, and there was a method and reason for the chasing and shooting to death of Nsama and Joseph.

It’s the PF. It’s Lungu. It’s Kampyongo. It’s all of them – the whole brood of vipers and their insatiable blood-lust to hold onto power beyond August 12 at all costs thorough targeted attacks, beatings, break-ins, into offices and homes, and even petrol-bombing of opposition members. Remember the savage assault of Chermain Musonda and co in Kafue?

This is the 2021 script, not its unintended consequences. The modus operandi is this: you have to send a very strong message to the UPND and their would-be supporters. These chaps thinking of demonstrating once we steal the August elections the Ugandan way, have to know that protesting will cost them theirs lives.

The 2021 directives given to Police command under Kanganja and his new trigger-happy Deputy, Charity Katanga, is this: “These chaps have to fear death by stray bullets and deadly Police Force. Kill as many as possibly before the elections so that the lesson sinks deeper early enough. By the time they mobilize for real protests, there will be no one foolish enough to risk their life – the citizens will be mortified and paralized with fear. ”

These are the kill orders. But this is a slippery road, and Kampyongo and his team have a difficult gamble here. Zambians will surely respond in the only language PF appears to understand – mass uprisings, and often times, when the economy crumbles, and poverty reaches a tipping point, the poor and the oppressed find power and relief in death, than living under the yoke of a blood thirsty dictator on the rise like Lungu.

The author of this article is a Political Strategist and UPND aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 in Lusaka, Zambia. He also writes for tabloids like The African Observor in Kampala Uganda, and the RICT African Bureau.