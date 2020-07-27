By Merlyn Mwanza

There will be a fight in PF should President Lungu be allowed to content next year’s general elections, vows ruling party aspiring candidate Kelvin Bwalya Fube.

And Fube said he does not recognise the current PF central committee because most of them do not have mandate as their tenure of office had already expired.

Featuring on Muvi TV’s Assignment programme last evening, Fube, fondly known as KBF asked President Edgar Lungu to step aside and pave way for him to lead the party in next year’s tripartite elections.

KBF wondered why some PF officials and cadres were still pushing for President Lungu to content next year’s election when they know he is not eligible to do so.

“It will be an illegality if president Lungu is allowed to contest. We fought a sitting president against a third term (in reference to the late Frederick Chiluba). I can’t be part of an illegality. There will be a fight in the party, legal fight,” the charismatic PF presidential aspirant vowed during the programme monitored by Daily Revelation. “I appear to be alone, but am not alone. Shili neka. True greens, tuli abengi. Don’t see me talking here and think I am alone. Western province, Lusaka, Central, Copperbelt, Northern, (etc) Tuli abengi. We have people everywhere. The current president is not qualified to stand.”

KBF explained that currently the Patriotic Front is embroid in serious problems which require someone like himself to address.

“The party (PF) now has got problems, we are being labelled corrupt, failed leadership, we are called all sorts of names. So, do you think those people (in leadership) can turn the tables around?” KBF asked. “Can they convince the undecided voters; those who are sitting on the fence? It will require a bull dozer. And I can assure you when it comes to organising,…you are talking to a strategist, we have a plan. We can turn this thing around. And what I am asking for is that the President step aside. He is my elder brother, we shall look after him.”

And KBF said he could not accept PF central committee’s expulsion of him because he does not recognise the body as its mandate had already expired.

He said as far as he was concerned, he was still a genuine member of the ruling party and ready to be the next party presidential candidate for next year’s general elections.

“Currently, there is no central committee. There are (only) five genuine members of the central committee, the rest are illegally occupying the offices, they have no power, no mandate to make any decision on behalf of the central committee,” said KBF.