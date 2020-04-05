US President Donald Trump has warned Americans to prepare for the “toughest week” of the coronavirus pandemic yet, predicting a surge in deaths.

At his daily briefing, Trump said “there will be death” in a grim assessment of the days ahead.

He sought to reassure the worst-hit states, promising medical supplies and military personnel to combat the virus.

But in contrast to his warning, Trump suggested easing social-distancing guidelines for Easter.

“We have to open our country again,” Trump told a news conference at the White House on Saturday. “We don’t want to be doing this for months and months and months.”

Trump’s calls to relax restrictions came on the day confirmed coronavirus infections in the US surpassed 300,000 , the highest number in the world.

As of Saturday, there were almost 8,500 deaths from Covid-19 in the US, with most in New York state.

New York state recorded 630 more deaths, another daily record that takes its toll to 3,565.

The state now has almost as many cases – more than 113,000 – as the whole of Italy, one of the countries worst-hit by coronavirus.

Global Covid-19 Cases 1245732 Confirmed 67927 Deaths 256760 Recovered

Zambia Covid-19 Cases 39 Confirmed 1 Deaths 3 Recovered

USA Covid-19 Cases 323953 Confirmed 9185 Deaths 16690 Recovered

Spain Covid-19 Cases 130759 Confirmed 12418 Deaths 38080 Recovered

Italy Covid-19 Cases 128948 Confirmed 15887 Deaths 21815 Recovered

China Covid-19 Cases 81669 Confirmed 3329 Deaths 76964 Recovered