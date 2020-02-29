The information I have been receiving within the Patriotic Front (PF) government is that they (PF), are ready to face citizens if they happen to vote them out next year.

My sources within State House have also disclosed that the PF government is currently procuring various military equipment in readiness for next year’s general elections.

This makes a sad reading, my fellow citizens. Why should a serious government create such an animosity towards its own citizens?

We are aware that tones of teargases, and other military weapons have been procured. What is so disheartening is to learn that University of Zambia lecturers have not been paid for months and the PF leadership is busy procuring war equipment like we have a war in progress.

Last week, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano hinted on how next year’s elections looks like in what he tamed as a “tight race.”

Facts on the ground are that it will be tight owing to the fact that there will be a lot of intimidations by PF government as they have vowed to remain in power even if Zambians vote them out. This is the real tight race Mr Nshindano ignored to talk about. It will be suicidal for the opposition to expect fair results without deformations in the institutions I have mentioned above.

The PF government is also arming its thugs with guns and I am challenging Mr Lungu to stop this move. The arming of PF thugs with various dangerous weapons and further plans to have PF thugs infiltrated in the security wings by means of giving them uniforms should be stopped forthwith. This is criminal and it will bring so much confusions than PF can imagine.

It will be a tight race because Mr Lungu want to crash anyone who wants to stand on his way by using force.

I am calling upon all stakeholders such as credible Churches, politicians, civil society organisations and activists to mount pressure in calling for the reformation in the Electoral Commission, Police and Judiciary before next year. Zambians should not feel safe without reformations in these institutions. The maneuvers by PF are just too dangerous and if we keep quiet, it will be the end of Zambia.

Intelligence officials have disclosed to us that the chances of the PF returning back in government are quite slim. So that is they are relying on violence and blood shed.

Liberating this nation should be our goal as citizens of this nation. We need to work as a team of concerned citizens, or we perish together as quiet citizens.

Things are really bad more than what you can see outside. PF leadership is not banking on the vote by citizens. Their hope is in the using of force and this is coming to pass as they are procuring weapons to deal with citizens in case they try to retaliate of which is expected.

Now is the time to stand firm and defend our country from criminal politicians who want to hijack the nation’s democracy.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist