By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

THERE WILL BE NO PF GOVERNMENT IN FIVE DAYS TIME, ZAMBIANS WILL HAVE 90 DAYS TO DECIDE THEIR FATE.

Like they say whatever goes up must come down, indeed in five days to come PF government will be over. This has been the most brutal clueless Regime and worst in Central Africa.

We wish to remind Zambians that we are entering into a moment of reflection to ensure a Sane Government is formed on August 12, through a majority vote.

In the past ten years Zambia has been treated with poor Administration, social problems such as gassing, shooting of innocent people, dead Economy, poor justice system arm twisted by those in authority.

People Power government is needed this August. A government that will not priotize in enriching themselves and making citizenry beggars in their own country.

Zambians in the next 90 days, remember that the past has taught us a lesson, let us all remove the this mediocre government, and replace it with a People driven government led by Hakainde Hichilema. Hakainde Hichilema will not be on the ballot to represent UPND, he will rather be representing people power. This is because he is a fearless worrior, his resilience has earned him the title of PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT!

All the best HAKAINDE HICHILEMA the PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT 🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲🇿🇲.