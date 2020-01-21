Western Province Minister Richard Kapita has charged that there will be no United Party for National Development(UPND) party in Western Province after 2021 General Elections.

Speaking to Zambian Watch after receiving President Edgar Lungu in the Province, the Provincial Minister declared that UPND was a dead party in Western Province and after 2021 polls there will be no UPND.

Mr. Kapita says people have moved from the Opposition UPND to join the PF because of massive developmental projects under PF.

He said people of western Province have accepted to follow development not tribe.

And Richard Kapita also told President Edgar Lungu that he will get enough votes from Western Province than UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Kapita said this at Mongu Airport when he welcomed President Lungu who is on two day work visit in Western province.

The provincial Minister a once close ally of Hakainde Hichilema and one of the first members of Parliament for UPND in North Western province assured President Lungu of victory in 2021.