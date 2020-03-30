The Coronavirus has already dealt a big blow to our local small businesses and even large companies.

But small businesses face imminent collapse because of this virus.

No one wants to go to a barbershop or salon right now, the small restaurants in the markets selling nshima have closed, street vendors are out of business, thousands more will become unemployed.

We were already experiencing a fundamentally weak economy before the arrival of this virus and its only going to make things worse.

A fund should be established managed by an institution or NGO such as the Red Cross so that people who have excess can donate funds to provide relief food and medicine for the poor.

Government alone can’t solve this problem, citizens need to pitch in as well and help.

Today most Zambians are not going to church because we can’t have large gatherings, but Zambians are ready to tithe.

The three church mother bodies can create a joint bank account where Zambians can tithe so as to raise funds to distribute relief food and medicine to the poor.

The churches are the institutions closest to the people and are best placed to distribute relief food if Zambians can tithe through mobile money transactions and bank transfers to the church.

The Coronavirus poses a grave threat and looming hunger in the country.

The rich need to dig deep into their pockets to help the poor.

Even ordinary citizens can donate, a K50 donation can go a long way to feeding the poor.

This should be a concerted national effort.

United we stand, divided we fall. -NDC