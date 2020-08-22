An Edgar Lungu third term of office, by whatever means or schemes, will not be accepted by the great majority of the Zambian people.

And the signs of this are very clear – in black and white.

Edgar can manipulate the courts and the electoral process or change the Constitution to give himself a third term of office but it won’t work. It will just land him in more problems. And he knows it. That is why he is spending millions of poor Zambian taxpayers’ money on purchasing expensive riot control equipment for the police.

Frederick Chiluba tried it and failed. And Edgar thinks he’s more clever than Chiluba. We shall see!

Edgar must take the advice of many well-meaning and honest Zambians seriously on this issue. He shouldn’t be swayed and carried away with lies from sycophants like Bowman Lusambo, Kennedy Kamba and Stephen Kampyongo who are making fortunes from his continued reign.

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has explained things very well: “Leaving power is normal and one can either make it a noble exit or be taken out kicking, punching and screaming.” The choice is his!

Why is Edgar so desperate for a third term? To serve the Zambian people? To enrich himself more?

Is he afraid of leaving office? Why? What wrong or wrongs has he committed to fear leaving?

But no matter what he does, Edgar will not continue as President of the Republic of Zambia next year. If tries to do so, his ending is going to be very disastrous.