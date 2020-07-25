THERE WOULD BE CHAOS IF UPND WAS GIVEN EVEN ONE HOUR TO GOVERN – HON MUNDUBILE

. …… The Government Chief Whip condemns irresponsible behaviour of leadership in UPND

Lusaka…. Saturday July 25, 2020

Credit: Smart Eagles

Government Chief Whip Brain Mundubile has charged that the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) must demonstrate and display character to show that the party is ready rule Zambia.

Hon Mundubile says there would be chaos in the country if UPND was given even one hour to govern.

“Where would be the governance of this country if UPND was given even one hour to rule this country, a party that is relying on calamity such as deaths, COVID 19, and adverse climate change, to make political capital,” he questioned.

Speaking on ZNBC’s Real issues programme, Hon. Mundubile who is also Mporokoso Central lawmaker, said irresponsible conduct in the opposition party leadership has led to total break down of control and management in the party because leaders lack leadership qualities and advised Zambians to closely scrutinise such leadership as we go into the 2021 general elections.

He said the Monze experience where Republican President Edgar Lungu was disrespected and the Mufulira scuffles perpetuated by UPND cadres were some of the unfortunate events that were supposed to be condemned by the opposition party leaders including HH.

He regretted that HH himself sided with the cadres instead of distancing his party and condemning the acts and offering an apology.

“Political leadership is not about money or speaking the loudest while celebrating misfortune hoping that people would rise against the government and all this is a clear show of failure and lack of a vision to rule the country”, Hon. Mundubile said.

He cited the disrespectful conduct against Vice President Inonge Wina and the Speaker of the National Assembly by a learned Lawyer Cornelius Mwiitwa whom he said was expected to show remorse and apologise adding that the party has no plans even to come up with a shadow cabinet and Manifesto but had chosen violence as the only way to get around without considering the plight the Zambian people.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has always emphasised that as a nation, we needed an environment where everyone co -existed, but regretted that Zambians were going into the 2021 elections with the UPND kind of leadership which wanted the people to engage in violence so that at the end of the day, they would find some excuses,” he added.

Hon. Mundubile who is also PF Chairman for legal said UPND was so self centred that it believed “its either HH or no one else.

On the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019, Hon. Mundubile said UPND was fighting the Bill and yet there were 2 other Bills such as the Public Order Act and the Electoral Process Act which also needed to be enacted within the process of enacting Bill 10.