DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba has demanded accountability from the government in the handling of COVID-19 donations.

He warns that the coronavirus pandemic is real, “It can bring you down – it has brought the whole world to a standstill”.

He was speaking on a special interview programme on Modern Voice Radio in Chirundu on Tuesday morning.

Kalaba was accompanied in Chirundu by DP national women’s chairperson Marjory Mutakwa and member of the party’s supreme organ, Democratic National Committee (DNC), Phillip Matavu.

He regrets that: “the levels of accountability in the PF government are very low.”

“Everybody is receiving donations. The other day, the Minister of Local Government [Charles Banda] was receiving K100,000 from Zambia Breweries, the other day the Minister of Health [Chitalu Chilufya] was receiving K28 million from Trade Kings, the other day the Minister of Sports [Emmanuel Mulenga] was receiving…What kind of thing is this?” Kalaba wondered. “There is the disaster management Act in place. The Act only allows for the DMMU (Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit) to receive donations during a period like this. Remember I was a deputy minister in the Office of the Vice-President; so, I’m not just talking. I was the one managing the DMMU and so, I know what I’m talking about.”

He pointed out that those in the governing party were now using the COVID-19 pandemic to do politics.

Kalaba said there was anarchy in the country because: “the PF has undermined everything that is important.”

“We need to see accountability in the way these resources (COVID-19 donations) are being managed. Why is it that face masks which came from Jack Ma we have not seen them being distributed? They were 100,000 face masks and the argument is that they are giving them to the essential workers in the hospitals,” he said.

“But 100,000 is quite a lot. We have seen some cadres selling similar face masks and when you scratch, you find that those cadres are connected to the PF. What kind of nonsense is that? In a crisis like this, they also want to make mileage! This is not a time for doing politics [but] working together, whether you are in the Democratic Party or any other political party.”

He stressed that ordinary Zambians needed to know that COVID-19 was a real pandemic.

“It can bring you down – it has brought the whole world to a standstill and therefore we have to take this disease very seriously,” Kalaba said.

“We have come to acquaint ourselves with challenges in Chirundu. The clearing agents in Chirundu are stuck because the borders in South Africa and Zimbabwe are closed. Chirundu has no industries apart from clearing agents. So, how are people going to survive?”

He also indicated that time was now ripe for Zambians to stop subscribing to usual politics and begin following “elevated politics” which affect them.

Kalaba lamented that while so many goods pass through Chirundu border post, the district remained blatantly poor.

“The only time you hear about Chirundu is when there is a case of human-animal conflict. No development is taking place in Chirundu! This Chirundu should have been like Shenzhen, the border in China with Hong Kong. There are a lot of industries in Shenzhen,” Kalaba said, further asking why the people of Chirundu were being subjected to severe under-development.

“Yet millions of kwacha are passing through this border – slipping through your fingers! Anyway, Zambians have a chance next year and use the chance properly to elect a leadership that is going to bring a total transformation to this country. Try Harry Kalaba next year and see what will happen. This Chirundu will be a proper border, not just by name.”

Meanwhile, Kalaba reiterated that civil servants across Zambia were living under untold misery because of their numerous financial obligations.

“The level of motivation for civil servants is very low. What we have put in our manifesto agenda as Democratic Party is that we are going to cancel all the loans that these civil servants have taken. I’m not just talking because I want to do politics; I’m talking because I was a civil servant for 10 years,” said Kalaba. “We want civil servants to be free. These people have suffered a lot and nobody talks about them.”