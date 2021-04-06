THERE’S NEED TO BUILD POLITICAL CONSENSUS AROUND ONE OPPOSITION PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE – MSONI

All People’s Congress Party President Nasson Msoni has likened having President Edgar Lungu in Office to playing a serious international football game without a goalkeeper manning the goal.

Msoni claims that Lungu is arguably the most disastrous president the country has ever seen, noting that his combination with Inonge Wina has been a terrible pair for government.

He says that he is looking forward to the dissolution of Parliament so that people can have the opportunity to put capable leaders in office.

Msoni accuses the current leadership of plunging the country into an economic crisis that has seen a lot of Zambians suffering.

He claims the country has been turned into a safe haven for corruption were unscrupulous people have found themselves looting public resources.

Msoni adds that there is need to build political consensus around a single opposition presidential candidate who will drive the fortunes of this country to better heights.