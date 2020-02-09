One of the richest youth in Zambia

SPAX Mining has challenged those who are saying that there’s tribalism in the named country, he says that he doesn’t see, or experience that tribalism is being exist Zambia.

Most people who have tendency of saying that Zambia is a country of tribalism are Tonga and Lozi people, because they think like we’re stigmatizing them but there are them who are difficult to accept other tribes as their brothers and sisters.

We have many Bembas in Southern am western regions of this country who are being mistreated like animals, there are not given enough privilege to express their rights to vote for the leaders of their choice, for example, 2016 general elections, many people especially Bembas and Easterners they were obliged to vote for UPND, whoever was denying their command they had to be severely punished by not allowing them to sell their businesses, or to allow them roaming around in the street freely.

Whenever election is being held between these two regions

Southern and Western we always experience the war, misunderstanding, and abhorrent speeches to one and other,

but for them, they usually see it as normal untill their opponents have retaliated to their awful behaviour, is when they regard and accept that Zambia is a tribalist country which is false.

I have also heard brothers in universities saying Tonga and Lozi people have habit of secluding themselves from other people, many of them do not want to mingle with other friends who do not speak their language, that’s why they distance themselves from other tribes.

If these people could willing to change their attitude towards other people, am telling you, Zambia will develop with plenty of our needs.

As a Spax mining, I don’t hate any Tonga or Lozi, I regard them as my brothers and sisters, but them they hate me because I support my powerful and ruling political party” PF”, they hate everybody who support other political parties.

There are the ones practicing tribalism in our country, and these people should change their mind set and learn how to interact with other people, because they think like having the president of their own it’s a development already,

ask Easterners if there are receiving development like you are receiving in your premises inspite of them having the president of their own.

You should not think like HH will do what you want to be done for you, Wala, HH will just deteriorate things, don’t be naive

learn how to appreciate than nagging for everything.

