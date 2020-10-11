President Edgar Lungu says there is no way he and his party will lose power in a country like Zambia where a lot of people are involved in agriculture and they have seen the ruling party’s commitment to agriculture.
Speaking when he met headman and women in Lufwanyama on Saturday during three day working visit to Copperbelt Province, the Head of State said the PF has done very well in improving the agricultural sector.
He said it is lies that the PF is killing farmers, when it has done well in terms of farming.
“If you think we will still be in power, you will vote for our councilor, council chairperson and MP, but I can tell you, we will still be in power. The reason why I am saying this is that those people who didn’t know me, they now know me that there is Edgar Lungu, the President. A few knew me, now they know me,” he said.
“They will lie here and there that we’re killing farmers, that’s not true. We have done a lot for the farmers and because of that, there is no way we will lose power in a country like Zambia where a lot of people are involved in agriculture and they have seen that we are committed in agriculture and we have done very well. Therefore I can assure you that 2021, we are coming back with full force and more numbers.”
He said those who will choose to go to the opposition will remain in the opposition and not see development because opposition MPs and others are told not to work with the government. -ZR
Chief Mwankole hallucinating again with teeth like a fried rat. Wining in 2021 for what reason? Surprisingly the man still wants to finish off the country completely to ground zero with his lack of vision. Why not just quit or step down and go to where he belongs. Come 2021 only idiots will vote Edgar Chapona Lungu.
Comment: baba many new cooperatives in new bomas have no farm inputs,please help them. Also Packs For Farmers Same As Last Year.
Pays farmer, PF will win only by rigging not clean elections
Takapite . Let him keep dreaming. Ifintu nafichinja ba wesu. Ifintu ni oppostion. Mukashala mweeka, eyoo copper belt, awee tapali ichenu. Ni farmer nshi mwapela ferterlizer? Northern, Luapula? seleni abambi babombeko, mwafilwa.
Your excellency it s good to dream without a vision but with all due respect for step down now. Your people are not being honest with you. Of next year???
Your excellency, you need to justify your assumptions with proof. You made election proposals promises that are based on your pf manifesto. We expect you to show us what you have achieved.
Stop making wild assumptions unless you re sure that you will rig as before.