President Edgar Lungu says there is no way he and his party will lose power in a country like Zambia where a lot of people are involved in agriculture and they have seen the ruling party’s commitment to agriculture.

Speaking when he met headman and women in Lufwanyama on Saturday during three day working visit to Copperbelt Province, the Head of State said the PF has done very well in improving the agricultural sector.

He said it is lies that the PF is killing farmers, when it has done well in terms of farming.

“If you think we will still be in power, you will vote for our councilor, council chairperson and MP, but I can tell you, we will still be in power. The reason why I am saying this is that those people who didn’t know me, they now know me that there is Edgar Lungu, the President. A few knew me, now they know me,” he said.

“They will lie here and there that we’re killing farmers, that’s not true. We have done a lot for the farmers and because of that, there is no way we will lose power in a country like Zambia where a lot of people are involved in agriculture and they have seen that we are committed in agriculture and we have done very well. Therefore I can assure you that 2021, we are coming back with full force and more numbers.”

He said those who will choose to go to the opposition will remain in the opposition and not see development because opposition MPs and others are told not to work with the government. -ZR