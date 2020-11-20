THESE ARE FAKE FIGURES PLANTED BY THE PF TO GIVE FALSE HOPE TO THE UPND. DON’T BELIEVE THEM!

PF are very easy to predict when they want to cheat. They praise the enemy’s progress(UPND) and denounce their trusted partners(ECZ), then just know they are lying from the pit of hell.

Do you think PF can be happily publishing high figures that favour their opponents and show low figures for their strongholds? Impossible unless ofcourse it favours them to do so. What about the simultaneous attacks of the ECZ their trusted ally by Ntewewe, Mumbi Phiri and President Edgar Lungu? And then the publication of high figures for Southern Province?

Let the ECZ release the official figures Province by Province of registered voters so far. The UPND supporters must not be complacent, these are fake figures meant to give you false hope.