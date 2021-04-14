THESE ARE THE BEANS THAT KAMBWILI PROMISED THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE TO SPILL IN THE NEXT TWO (2) WEEKS

“This is what he has prepared to say;

1️⃣ “That Mr. Mumbi, Akafumba, Father Luonde and others have been paid money buy HH to take Kambwili [back] to the [UPND] alliance, then after using Kambwili to win and form government, then later kill him while in government [by Mumbi, Akafumba, Father Luonde and HH] or cause a constitutional amendment to remove him or fire him from goverment, that is why [HH says] all NDC MPs should be on UPND ticket.”

2️⃣ “When UPND forms government, it has been planned by Mumbi, Akafumba and HH to fire all senior civil servants who are bembas and easterners from government and replace them with Tongas and Lozis.”

3️⃣ “All security chiefs and their deputies who are non-Tongas and Lozis will be fired by HH and replace them with Tongas and Lozis.”

4️⃣ “All Bembas and Easterners who are currently serving as Ministers or senior government officials will be arrested on trumped-up charges when the UPND forms government.”

5️⃣ “HH has appointed a law firm and a prominent lawyer [name withheld] and has been given a task to form companies to supply good and services to the government for all UPND supporters. Therefore all current suppliers of all goods and services to the government will have their contracts terminated in favour of UPND supporters.”

“He [Kambwili] will say that he had known for a long time that this lawyer had been a plant on him and had been paid by HH to be in his [Kambwili’s] legal team.”

“These are the beans that Kambwili has been planning to spill.”

~ Edward Mumbi, NDC vice president