These are the children receiving NRC’S, any reasonable person can see that these are 12 year olds.
And voter registration is due to start in 20 days time yet NRC’S are only being issued in 4 provinces where the PF think they can win.
There’s coordination between Kampyongo and Nshindano on this fraudulent exercise and sham of an election they are organizing.
The ECZ will pre print voters cards for these children, they won’t have to go to a voter registration centre.
They will only show up on election day to vote and then be given cash afterwards.
The people doing this should understand that they are invoking anger in the people and they will face a massive uprising.
Zambians will not tolerate a small band of thieves to declare a dictatorship in this country while the masses continue to suffer. We will not accept that and we will rise to defend our country, to defend democracy, to defend freedom, to defend our country’s electoral process and to free ourselves from the shackles of a kleptocratic tyrant.
UPND SHOULD SEND RETIRED SOLDIERS TO BE THEIR MONITORS IN THESE SO-CALLED STRONGHOLDS OF PF NEXT YEAR AND MAKE SURE THEY ARE EQUIPPED WITH CAMERAS to MAKE SURE THAT THE UNDER AGED DO NOT VOTE. DO NOT WAIT FOR PETITIONS
Petitions are a waste of time and money. The judiciary is compromised and will just give a blind eye, or cleanse fools.
Do not treat these criminals as normal people, to season with. Go hard and rough because that is the only way to handle the situation in Zambia. Let not the so-called pastors deceive you with the ”christian nation” cliche, open your eyes and claim what belongs to you. Don’t treat pfools with kindness.