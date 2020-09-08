These are the children receiving NRC’S, any reasonable person can see that these are 12 year olds.

And voter registration is due to start in 20 days time yet NRC’S are only being issued in 4 provinces where the PF think they can win.

There’s coordination between Kampyongo and Nshindano on this fraudulent exercise and sham of an election they are organizing.

The ECZ will pre print voters cards for these children, they won’t have to go to a voter registration centre.

They will only show up on election day to vote and then be given cash afterwards.

The people doing this should understand that they are invoking anger in the people and they will face a massive uprising.



Zambians will not tolerate a small band of thieves to declare a dictatorship in this country while the masses continue to suffer. We will not accept that and we will rise to defend our country, to defend democracy, to defend freedom, to defend our country’s electoral process and to free ourselves from the shackles of a kleptocratic tyrant.