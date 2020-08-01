Dear Editor,

THESE ELECTIONS ARE NOT ABOUT HH.

These elections are not about HH winning or losing, HH wins and loses nothing. If Zambians don’t take personal responsibility to change things, HH can’t do it alone. We might be stressing about suffering corruption, brutality and institutional tribalism kanshi they are happy. If people want, they can remove Edgar Lungu even today. Kenneth Kaunda was forced to cut off his term office by the people movement. Here ati HH this HH that. Let them suffer if they don’t act collectively. For me and my household, I have grown enough maize here in Mkushi even if it doesn’t rain for three years.

Look at our brothers and sisters in Western Province, daily being mocked, being removed from jobs in national interest, totally impoverished without any development, yet they go and vote for PF. They sell their voters’ cards and NRCs in exchange for Chitenge, T shirts and mealie meal! What for!

I see a lot of people on Facebook sounding very intelligent and yet these same people are never seen in all these by elections.

Winning elections and changing the course of the nation is all about what we do as individuals. While these same people were busy on Facebook criticising HH, the disaster management and mitigation unit, ministers and district commissioners where in these wards dishing out mealie meal and and hard cash to impoverished communities.

We must all get involved and get off our comfort zones and get on the ground to get a results we need not pointing fingers. If it’s not for us, it’s for our children and their children’s children. Stop blaming HH!

Steven Mvula

Mkushi.