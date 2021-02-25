THESE mwankoles have eaten up everything, says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

Announcing the elevation of Mutale Nalumango as UPND vice-president yesterday, Hichilema said leadership is a heavy burden.

He said the UPND was the hope the country has been waiting for and “truly deserves”.

“Many people want to be presidents of political parties but very few are presidents of viable parties because it is tough. You have to dig down into your values, your commitment to the people of Zambia, into what you believe in and then work diligently – work hard,” he said. “There’s nothing called lucky. You have to plan. You have to execute. There’s a heavy burden. It’s been tough but I think what we have done to bring the party to where it is today, it’s an assessment you can make on your own. When we took over this party, we were 27 per cent of the national vote. Today, over 50 per cent of the national vote. That’s not a joke. But it’s not me alone. It’s the team.”

On debt, Hichilema said a UPND government would restructure the debt anchored on several pillars.

“We know it’s excessive debt, it’s not sustainable. The first thing we want to do is a moratorium on more debt – ceiling after all the headroom, it’s not there. No more space. These mwankoles have eaten up everything. So, we can’t follow that line,” said Hichilema. “Discipline. And when we raise resources, we raise resources to invest in revenue generation, in growth, small businesses, big businesses to earn more money – local and foreign exchange and begin to rebuild reserves.”

And in accepting her appointment, Nalumango described the current government as evil.

She said there were a lot of things to justify her description of the PF administration.

“I’m ready to serve under Hakainde Hichilema to deliver Zambia from the shackles of evil. This is the only word I can use to describe the environment today. It is evil. There are many shoots of evil: whether it’s violence, it is evil; whether it is corruption it is evil; whether it is theft it is evil,” she said. “Evil, evil. Evil is the description of the current government. Tribalism is evil, name whatever they’re doing.”

Nalumango promised to be a tool for service to the party and the nation.

“I accept to be a small tool in the cause. A tool is something you use. You don’t even ask whether an axe is enjoying it or not, but it’s you that sharpens the axe,” said Nalumango. “It’s you that keeps it in shape for you to be able to achieve. The cause is not [for] the president, the cause is not for me, it’s for every Zambian.”