By Jeff G Hadenda

“The Main caption for The Mast News Paper on Tuesday the 29th of September 2020 said, ‘THEY ARE RIGGING RIGHT NOW, ZAMBIANS STAND UP FOR OUR RIGHTS’.

Excellent, foretold, forewarned. UPND must dust up itself from self Slavish Mentality. Ignoring such statements will end up shooting ourselves in the UPND on our own feet.

After 2016 General Elections, we knew that the next Election was gonna be in 2021 but what have we been doing in terms of preparedness? It is a foolish person who bumps himself on the same stone twice. This NRC issuance is an on going exercise but why do we have to wait for Mobile Registration? Is UPND also failing to refuse the Online Voter Registration? These are billion Dollar questions to ask ourselves. This is not a joke business at all. Sometimes I feel people surrounding HH don’t advise him adequate enough. HH can’t be everywhere for everything alone. He needs added strength.

Our Constitution provides for 4 Vice Presidents but we’ve none. Are we really ready to Govern this Country if we can’t plan adequately to participate in crucial up hill Election? Leaders please learn to learn from the least of your followers regardless of the Status quo. Let’s begin to learn to HEAR WHAT has been advised to us and NOT WHO has advised us.

This syndrome of apportioning blame on those who extend good timely pieces of Advice must end. In the quest of Status quo. Others even say, “others have a lot of Negative Energy”. This ain’t right.

Yes, amidst the aforesaid, PF Rigging captioned on the Must News Paper, may I indicate that PF also never rests. Trust me, they are busy working day and night, making frantic efforts to hold on to Power in 2021 and beyond.

As we continue the Online Voter Registration, let’s refuse this Barbaric Schem on the other side putting in mind that, this forthcoming 2021 General Election is UPND’s last fight. If UPND losses this Election, what next. Let’s seem to be ready to Govern Zambia along with the visible eagerness. Think twice Comrades”.

