THEY CAN’T MANAGE TO FRUSTRATE ME, I HAVE A HUGE FOLLOWING – LUSAMBO

Bowman Chiloshi Lusambo says no one in the PF can frustrate his efforts in the party because his actions are backed by president Edgar Lungu. Speaking to his mobilisation team in Lusaka yesterday, Lusambo who was looking low said, Davies Mwila and a group calling itself as true greens is after him after seeing his efforts on the copperbelt.” For me, I can assure you ba Mwila is not somebody who can move me not even an inch…. Umuntu uwalushile Ku Chipili to a young boy ewo ese kuli bulldozer ati we will disolve you tafyabombe… For me I can assure you ba Mwila is not a factor” said Lusambo.

According to the source, Lusambo has vowed that he will make Sure Mwila is dropped from his position before 2021 general elections.” For me, I can assure you that I know alot that bamudala ba Mwila has been doing against His Excellence the president Mr Edgar Changwa Lungu the Commander inchief of the Armed Forces on the copperbelt and I have just kept it to myself” explained Lusambo.” For me, I know how bamundala is using the name of the president to collect money from the business community on the copperbelt just to spend in casinos but we are on the copperbelt to mobilize. ”

The source further said Lusambo clearly stated that Mwila (SG) is not working for Edger Lungu on the copperbelt. ” This is the man who was putting wrong structures on the copperbelt to vote His Excellence Mr Edger Changwa Lungu out at the convention, tatwakalabe ifyo achitile “said Lusambo.” It is this same Mwila who has stopped our rally on the copperbelt, but it is not me loosing but the party. ”

According to the source, infighting in the PF has moved at a serious level and very soon some people will be dropped from their positions.