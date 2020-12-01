BISHOP Timothy Chisala says PF days in power and that of President Edgar Lungu are numbered.

He says for PF leaders, the suffering of the people does not matter, “but what matters is that they eat alone from the over borrowed money”.

Bishop Chisala, the General Overseer of All Nations Church International, said it was shameful and a mockery on people who are suffering for a minister “to stand on a mountain to justify borrowing which has not benefited the people”.

He said President Lungu’s administration should stop mocking Zambians.

Last week while handing over a 72-seater bus on behalf of President Lungu to Mpongwe Boarding School, presidential affairs minister Freedom Sikazwe said it was true that some people are crying that the government over-borrowed.

“It was that song that the pupils sang. After the meeting I remained to listen to the song. That same song is what has produced the bus. The President said if these children can appreciate what this government has done then they mean well. When other parents cannot appreciate…We need to appreciate people when they are alive. I want to stand here as a proud member of the PF, proud member of the government and President Lungu. The man means well,” said Sikazwe. “…It is true that some people are crying that we have over-borrowed. There was pressure that we had as government to try and change things. We inherited a very bad economy because of the infrastructure. If we had maintained the same status quo of having the fears of borrowing, today this country would have been a mess.”

He said it was shocking that people were complaining that the government had over borrowed when they have seen what the borrowed money has been used for.

“A poor parent is that one who goes and borrows and misuses, but speaking of this government when we say we are borrowing to improve on the infrastructure…If a parent borrows to build a house, where is the problem?” Sikazwe asked.

He said Zambians should not be misled because President Lungu means well for the country.

But Bishop Chisala said all the words spoken by Sikazwe are a true reflection of President Edgar Lungu.

“It is ba Freedom Sikazwe who said this? But this is a true reflection and representation of President Edgar Lungu. This is what exactly the President is saying. Now if a President can say he is shocked that Zambians are crying that he over borrowed, is that not mocking the people? Surely the days of these guys are numbered,” he said. “To them the suffering of the people does not matter, but what matters is that they eat alone from the over borrowed money! What a shame.”

Bishop Chisala said President Lungu is a topical example of a parent who borrows to misuse the money.

“Now what sort of a parent is he (President Lungu)? He borrowed and where did he take the money. If they claim they borrowed for good, what good is there. Who has benefited from that borrowed money? This is recklessness of the highest order. A leader who means well always puts the interest of the people first. So for President Lungu and ba Sikazwe, where is their interest?” he asked. “There is no sense of being in this leadership. How can you say a song made you donate to the school? It is the responsibility of government to provide for all, not when people are suffering. This is mockery that only people who praise and sing songs of praise for government will be empowered. This is total injustice to the poor.”

Bishop Chisala said when time comes, PF will not survive the weight of the people.

“It is within just a few months and pay-back time will come. People are suffering and one stands on a mountain to justify borrowing which has not benefited the people. This is unjustified and a sign of hypocrites. Time is coming very shortly when the PF will feel the weight of the people,” said Bishop Chisala. “It is painful to have leaders that only listen to their minds. What ba Sikazwe said is shameful to say the least. But that does not shock us because arrogance comes in when people think they have it all. Power belongs to the people.”