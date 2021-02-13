THEY GAVE MY BABY HONEYBEE LABELED PARACETAMOL

Health facilities in Mazabuka District are reportedly still giving patients Honey Bee Pharmacy branded drugs as fears emerge that the recently discovered defective drugs could still be in circulation.

A resident of Mazabuka, Alex Kamuti tells Byta FM News that his daughter was given Paracetamol in a Honey Bee Zambia labelled pack Wednesday afternoon at Hillside Clinic.

Kamuti wonders why they have his daughter such drugs when health Minister, Dr. Jonas Chanda ordered the withdrawal of the medicines.

He has since called on the ministry of health to withdraw all defective drugs from circulation to protect lives.

And another concerned resident of Mazabuka, Given Kuchimba expressed disappointment with the development, accusing health facilities of giving patients expired drugs.

When contacted, Mazabuka District Health Director Dr. Phallon Mwaba declined to comment on the matter.

However source in the Ministry of Health disclosed to Byta FM News that all the Honey Bee Pharmacy drugs were withdrawn from health facilities but stressed that their branded packs are still in use.

The health sector in the country has come under heavy criticism for continued circulation of expired drugs.

Health Minister, Dr. Jonas Chanda accused the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supply Authority, (ZAMMSA) of still piling drugs that should be disposed. -Byta FM