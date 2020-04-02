Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda, says he has not managed to recover from “the shock of humiliation” he suffered after being assaulted last July.

Lubinda says he wondered who was safe if a minister like him despite having security could be assaulted.

“My being assaulted for performing functions of which I was elected is extremely painful. I have not managed to recover from the shock of humiliation, I have served people with all diligence and all honesty and on that day I was in the market for the good of the people. To be beaten because people wanted to continue cadering is extremely painful,” says Lubinda as he broke down.

“I’m extremely fearful for this country. If a minister of government who has state protection 24-seven a day can be beaten in public, I wonder who is safe I leave the rest to the court.”

They have created a type of very dangerous cadres who now even they themselves are scared of.

Indeed, no one is safe in Zambia today, including themselves.

And Brebner Changala is right when he warns us that with Edgar Lungu in charge, next year’s general elections will be bloody because “he leads a party that is armed in more ways than one”.

Today it is Lubinda being clobbered, tomorrow it will be Inonge Wina or Edgar Lungu being beaten by the same or similar Patriotic Front cadres.

We are reminded in Sirach 21:3 that “every lawless act leaves an incurable wound, like one left by a double-edged sword”.