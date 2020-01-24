By Koswe Editors

Reports coming from the Ministry of Youth and Sports indicating that the ministry isn’t aware of the new Chipolopolo coach makes sad reading.

We have always avoided talking about FAZ issues because we are alive to the fact that football must always be a unifier and should be separated from politics.

It is however shocking and embarrassing that people who are mandate to promote the beautiful game of football are the ones in the forefront of fueling unnecessary confusion.

It is now clear that all the challenges the current FAZ administration is faced with are as a result of the enepty Ministry of Sports who are trying so hard to frustrate the running of football in Zambia by the current FAZ administration.

Today, Sports Minister is on record saying he is not aware of the FAZ’s recruitment of the new coach.

As Koswe Management, we are left with only two conclusions with regards to the minister’s sentiments.

Firstly, it is either the minister is confirming to the nation that besides being ignorant, he is also stupid.

Secondly, he is confirming to the nation that he is determined to frustrate all the efforts of the current FAZ under Andrew Kamanga who was not appointented but constitutionally elected by Football Councilors.

And Thirdly, the minister is confirming to the nation that he is aiding his relative Kalusha Bwalya to fight Andrew Kamanga.

We say so because no normal person can claim not to be aware of how FAZ arrived at the selection of the Serbian Coach Micho to be the Chipolopolo coach.

Both private and government tabloids have in the past few weeks been publishing stories of how the selection process of the Chipolopolo coach have been taking place.

The selection of Micho wasn’t done in a kangaroo court for the minister to say he is not aware of how FAZ has arrived at this well qualifying coach who wants to help improve our game.

This clears shows that we have a useless and ignorant minister who doesn’t ready newspapers, listen or watch news to know what is happening in the nation.

If he isn’t stupid, useless and ignorant, then he is helping his relative Kalusha Bwalya to frustrate Andrew Kamanga and his FAZ team.

It is also now clear, that this minister who doesn’t even qualify to hold a cabinet portfolio doesn’t care whether Zambia fails to qualify to the World Cup or not.

After destroying the economy with his fellow clueless plunders in government, he now wants to destroy football.

As Koswe, we immediate demand that you confirm Micho as the new Chipolopolo coach because selection procedure was followed by FAZ.