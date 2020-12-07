[By Chambwa Moonga in Chienge]

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba says those who are massively distributing branded political treats have stolen public money.

Meanwhile, Kalaba has wondered what spell can make the people of the “neglected” Luapula Province to cast a vote for the PF next year.

On Saturday afternoon, Kalaba and several other DP senior leaders addressed over a thousand people at Chipungu ground in Chienge district.

The event was a membership mobilisation rally and Kalaba entered Chienge elegantly, with a convoy of motor bikes and vehicles.

Chienge is an isolated, evidently needy district of Luapula Province.

Kalaba, who spoke in Icibemba, told a cheering gathering to recreate the Don’t Kubeba strategy on its drafters, the PF.

“They want your votes here, yet they don’t want to tar the Kashikishi-Lunchinda road and it has been years of promises,” Kalaba said. “If there are people who are greatly suffering due to government negligence, it’s you people of Chienge. Ba PF nabakokola (those in the PF have become too familiar with you). Even if they bring salt, mealie meal, bicycles, umutaba weshilu baukombola ilyo lipenene (benefit from somebody when they become desperate).”

He added that: “if you don’t benefit from the PF now, then it’s your fault.”

“If they send vehicles to pick you up to go and register as voters, don’t be refusing to use their transport. But let the secret of who to vote for remain with you,” Kalaba advised. “It’s the PF that introduced don’t kubeba (don’t disclose) but you have to replicate don’t kubeba on those in the PF. You can’t go on like this without a road. Show them next year that you cannot be deceived continuously. Whether they like it or not, in 2021 the PF is losing.”

The opposition leader pledged that once he becomes Zambia’s President, “I’ll strictly advance your interests, you people of Chienge.”

Kalaba underscored that he fully understands the hardships for the people of Chienge.

“I know how you’ve been taken advantage of for years, by politicians. You people are always mocked that all you need are K10 notes and then you go quite,” Kalaba said. “[But] I appeal to you Chipungu residents and village headmen alike, that please receive every goodies from the PF. Where will you ride those bicycles on, because there is no road here?”

He campaigned that there would no way people there would continue to only be ladders for politicians, “when nothing is being done to change the face of Chienge.”

“Don’t clap for your political exploiters! You must never make a decision not to vote for Kalaba because he didn’t give you DP-banded T-shirt. I’m just human and I cannot be perfect – I don’t meet all your social needs,” Kalaba said. “I never stole any public money. But those who are massively giving you branded T-shirts and other things bantu baiba balya (those are people who have stolen). They have diverted your money that was meant for this road (Kashikishi – Lunchinda). They went to buy these bicycles that they are today distributing, and you are there clapping for them.”

Kalaba pledged that once he becomes President, the bumpy Kashikishi-Lunchinda dusty road would be tarred.

The mentioned wearing road connects Nchelenge and Chienge districts.

“Don’t allow little things like caps to sway your mind on who to vote for. Allow me as Harry Kalaba and the DP to be in front so as to advance your socio-economic needs,” Kalaba pleaded.

“Therefore, give your vote to the DP at presidential, parliamentary and local government levels here in Chienge. Voting for Kalaba will mean you have helped yourselves.”

Before the rally, Kalaba and his staff visited senior chief Puta’s palace.

Puta of the Bwile people spoke passionately against politics of resentment in the country.

Meanwhile, Kalaba featured on a special interview programme on K FM radio in Mansa on Friday evening.

He stressed the now usual theme for awake Zambian politicians; “please, register as voters.”

“Don’t mind how long the process of registration takes; just endure and register as a voter, people of Luapula Province. There is no contest; Luapula Province is a totally neglected region,” Kalaba said. “So, nangu cisomo (even if it’s a spell of some kind), cisomo inshi ico (what kind of a spell is that) that will make them (people of Luapula) to go and vote for the PF. We want the people of Luapula Province to stand up and speak out to those who are eating and drinking, exclusively.”

Kalaba further noted: “those in the PF thought 2021 was really distant.”

“They obviously thought the year will not come – like it had gone to heaven. But here it is!” noted Kalaba.