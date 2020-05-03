THEY LIED TO ME ON COVID-‘l 9 TEST CASES MAGUFULI

Tanzania’s President John Pombe Magufuli has accused some Health officials of sabotaging the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magufuli who is a chemist by profession said he tricked the people doing laboratory tests for coronavirus by giving them samples drawn from a goat, quail, pawpaw, and car oil.

The tests came positive for COVID-19.

He said he will investigate the purpose of the sabotage. He said some of the cases being recorded may not be COVID-19 cases.

He also announced that he is considering restarting Tanzania Premier League despite Covid-19.