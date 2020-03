Maiko Zulu Writes:

THEY MUST COME OUT CLEAN ON SUSPECTED COVID-19 POSITIVE OFFICIALS

It’s not surprising that they are allegedly not being sincere with the number of suspected COVID-19 cases especially among government officials because lies are what they are known for. Lies are what motivate them but what they must know is that lies have short legs and some things are like pregnancy, you can only hide it for a while.