Ephraim Shakafuswa

They told you the road ahead was ok and you believed them until you fell in a ditch on 12th August 2021.

The same people are at it again because they want you to bankrolll the party. PF led a vindictive government that forced others into retirement. If I were you, I would rather retire with my immunity intact than spend every morning facing a magistrate.

They will bruise you because we taught them how to bruise a president. Listen to your family and not the failures who made you gain an embarrassing 9,900 supporters over a 5 year period.