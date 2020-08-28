THEY WANT TO BLACKMAIL HH BECAUSE THEY KNOW THERE WILL BE NO ROOM FOR STEALING

Very interesting political distraction coming from some hired guns like Edith Nawakwi, who the PF government is footing her husbands medical bills.

Criminals, thieves, oppressors, haters and slanders have all ganged up with an intent to black mail HH, because they know that he shall bring sanity in the country.

This reminds me of what my state house sources of late said to me that they (PF), are deadly scared of the man(HH) for fear of being prosecuted for stealing and committing crimes against humanity.

If we were a progressive people, we should have redirected the debate to pending and critical issues affecting our lives across the political divide.

The Kwacha is in a spinning, tumbling and spiraling mode like a piece of paper in a whirlwind. Electricity is rationed without anyone taking responsibility to justify this paradox. Our children seem will not go to school this year because the president is busy campaigning. Our citizens are dying in hospitals without medication. The youths are jobless. Yet no one is talking about all these issues.

People have digressed from issues that require sober scrutiny. In any case, HH is being discredited because of his indelible credits in business and Political strategy which has sent criminals and thieves, into a panic mood.

Under the prevailing circumstances, even if it was to be proven beyond doubt that HH sold the mines, he would still be the best man to lead the nation let even the devil know about it. HH would still command national respect for selling the mines and conniving with successive governments and all the state institutions to ignore him.

We have seen how executive power can be exercised by a sitting president to even reverse legally legitimate deals like the sale of ZAMTEL to LAPGREEN. A sitting president can order for a retrial. If HH really sold the mines and we have a Lawyer who really passed the course who is a sitting president wielding all the powers, then this HH must be the most powerful and intelligent man in Zambia.

Here is my points of argument about him, look at the following and prove me wrong with facts;

INVESTMENT ACUMEN: the majority of the wealthiest men and women we can point fingers at today amassed their fortunes through connections to government deals. Their business have been built through doctored government contracts and deals of which HH has never making him a unique entrepreneur.

RESILIENCY: Being in opposition is like stirring the hornet’s nest. Few people who rushed into opposition ranks had to crawl back with their tails pegged between their legs on account that the government had squeezed their businesses( sebana wikute). Never with HH thus some of us draws a lot of inspiration from him.

SOCIAL CREDIBILITY. Many people who have ventured to oppose the government have spent their opposition life in and out of Court on either trumped up charges or credibly committed cases. No litigation has been contemplated against HH to date to save for the embarrassing traffic offence mutated into treason case which ended in a nolle proseque as it lacked merit.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT. Under 24/7 scrutiny, and apparent plottings and sabotaging by state functionaries, HH has been able to grow his businesses to the perplexity of his enemies attempting to curtail his success, to the contrary, they have ended up being most consumer of his beef produced by Zambeef and high taxes he pays.

Today HH is the largest private employer in our nation, yet thieves and criminals are busy internalizing their stolen moneys.Today, they are demanding for his trade secrets which he has been selflessly offering to the nation.

FOCUS AND DISCIPLINE. Despite all the rantings and mudslinging, he has not been distracted from his vision of an equitable society clearly acknowledging that he comes from a poor background, a villager from Bweengwa and he would want to serve in a public office to give back to his country.

No one among the current contenders has any CV that could be shortlisted for consideration to the office of President under the crumbling Economy like ours. HH has proven to posses exceptional navigational skills that have enabled him to survive the most turbulent seas of Political and economic machination that no other man in known Zambian history has been subjected to.

He comes with an irrefutable prototype for resiliency, strategic planning,investment and risk management that can be scaled to the national setting. So yes HH would still be the only reasonable option to inspire hope among we the young people and the general citizenry under such waning national prospects.

And no amount of accusations will detour any meaningful citizen that HH can provide what citizens are yearning for.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist